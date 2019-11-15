Swamy's passion for football continues

Former Lautoka Football coach Kamal Swamy’s passion to develop the sport in the country continues on after 29 years.

The 50-year-old is considered as one of the top local coaches, having coached teams like Suva, Lautoka, Tavua, and Rewa throughout his career.

Swamy who has stepped down as the Lautoka head coach last year says this is not the end of the road for him.

“The season has finished for Nadi, it is an open forum now for me and where to go. It depends on the association approach. If I get a good opportunity then for sure I will go to the districts that want me to develop young players and develop football.”

Swamy is hinted to be the new coach for the Ba football side, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The former Nadi coach started his competitive football coaching career in 1992.