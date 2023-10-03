Suva tops pool

Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva has topped its pool after beating Professional Valuation/Ezy Kool Nadi 3-1 in their final pool match at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Whites just had to draw this match to secure the top spot but they went the extra mile to earn the maximum points.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side had a dream start when Rusiate Matarerega scored in the first minute to give them a 1-0 lead.

This goal brought in more confidence in the Whites camp as Matarerega scored his second to give Suva a 2-0 lead.

Sanaila Waqanicakau added another goal in the 26th minute for a 3-0 score line before Nadi pulled one back through Nilkash Prasad just before half time for a 3-1 scoreline at the breather.

Both teams could not find the back of the net in the second half as the final score remained 3-1 to Suva.

Suva has qualified from Group B as winners while Navua follows them through as runners-up.