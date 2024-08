[File Photo]

Suva FC delivered an outstanding performance, securing a resounding 5-0 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri in round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Nadi FC managed to clinch a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nadroga at Lawaqa Park.

In other DFPL matches, Lautoka emerged triumphant with a 4-2 win over Labasa, while Rewa convincingly defeated Nasinu 4-0.

The match between Navua and Ba ended in a well-contested 2-2 draw.