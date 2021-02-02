Home

Football

Suva tests new players in friendly

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 12:23 pm
The Suva football team warming up before their friendly encounter against Rewa [Source: Fiji Football]

Suva will continue to use warm-up matches for match fitness ahead of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

This as the side played Rewa in a friendly yesterday.

The new inclusions including Ramzan Khan, Abhishek Prasad and Merrill Nand featured for the Whites.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap says looking at their performance yesterday, the players have the potential to help the side to another successful season.

“Well I think looking at these new players like Ramzan, Merrill and Abhishek, they are good and they will be a god asset to the team and they are fitting in well.”

Pratap adds they hope to have another friendly match against Navua this weekend to help them identity and work on areas they need to address before the first leg of the series.

Suva takes on Labasa in the first leg of the CvC series on the 19th at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be on the 21st at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the series on Mirchi FM.

