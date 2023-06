[Source: Suva FC/Facebook]

Suva FC is back to winning ways defeating Ba 2-1 in their Digicel Fiji Premier League match today.

At the half, both teams were at nil-all.

The Whites hit the lead with two goals in the second half before the Men-in-Black pulled one back.

However this was not enough as Suva held on to the win.

Suva is playing its second local competition since returning from the OFC Championship in Vanuatu.