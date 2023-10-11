Suva on track for title defence

The defending champions, Newline Chemical/Chandra Suva, are the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the Super Premier grade of the Courts Inter District Championship.

Despite falling behind early, the Whites mounted a comeback with two consecutive goals, securing their spot in the last four.

Suva currently holds six points in its pool, while Navua has three points, and Rewa and Nadi each have one point.

Article continues after advertisement

Once again, it was a delightful night for Dave Radrigai as he netted the winning goal, thanks to great teamwork from Samuela Drudru and Meli Codro.

Setareki Hughes gave Rewa the lead in the first half before his brother Bruce Hughes leveled the score for Suva.

In tomorrow’s games, Lautoka will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm, followed by the match between Rewa and Navua at 3pm. Suva and Nadi will clash at 5pm, and Ba will battle Labasa at 7pm.

In the Premier grade, Nadroga and Tavua have advanced to the semi-finals and will enjoy a rest day.

At 11am, Seaqaqa will meet Rakiraki at the HFC Bank Stadium. Savusavu and Nasinu will also clash at 11am, this time at the Fiji FA Academy grounds. At the same venue, Northland Tailevu will face Taveuni, while at 3pm, Lami will compete against Nadogo.

Bua has secured a spot in the senior grade semi-finals.