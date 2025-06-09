Suva FC ready for OFC Men’s Futsal Championship

[Photo Credit: OFC]

Fresh off their Extra Futsal IDC victory last month, Suva FC are heading into the OFC Men’s Futsal Championship with strong momentum as the tournament kicked off today at the Vodafone Arena.

The hosts have taken part in all three previous editions of the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League but have never finished higher than fifth.

The squad has been preparing for the past two weeks and coach Vivek Nadan believes the group has settled well and is ready for the regional test.

Article continues after advertisement

After competing in the last two editions of the tournament, Suva is relying on experience to push further this year.

The team has reviewed past outings, tightened its structures, and put systems in place aimed at delivering better results and a strong run into finals weekend.

The squad includes eight current national reps along with several former internationals, making it one of Suva’s most experienced line-ups.

Led by captain Filipe Baravilala, the side is confident of producing a strong showing at home.

Nadan is encouraging fans to pack the arena and lift the team with their support.

Suva begins its campaign tonight against Southern Legions FC at 7pm and is preparing for a challenging week ahead with matches against teams such as Gulf Komara Futsal Club, Mataks FC, Waikato Rapids, and AS PTT.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.