Suva eyes semi-final spot

[Source: Suva FA/ Facebook]

Suva is ready to battle for a spot in the semi-final of the OFC Champions League.

The capital city side is set to take on the Solomon Warriors tomorrow hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Auckland City on Wednesday.

Head coach Babs Khan believes their opponent is just as talented and skillful as them.

“Solomon Warriors are good in their areas, they are exposed and they play some really good football but at the end of the day, it’s on the day what we do. Football has to be the winner I guess.”

Suva FC needs either a win or a draw to progress to the semis.

The capital city side will take on Solomon Warriors at 4pm tomorrow.