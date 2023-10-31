Spain's ex-FA chief Rubiales gets three-year ban over kiss scandal

[Source: Reuters]

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) who faces accusations of sexual assault in Spain, has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, FIFA said.

World soccer’s governing body initially suspended Rubiales for three months following the allegedly non-consensual kiss he gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Rubiales said he will use his right to appeal, accusing FIFA of not giving him the chance to defend himself.

“I will go to the last resort to see that justice is done and that the truth shines through,” he said in a statement via social media.

The incident blew up into a sexism storm that attracted global headlines, overshadowing Spain’s triumph. Rubiales is under investigation by Spain’s High Court for alleged sexual assault and coercion following a criminal complaint by Hermoso.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales … from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” FIFA said in a statement.

Rubiales’ lawyers declined to comment on the decision.