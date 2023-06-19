Spain win Nations League final

[Source: Reuters]

Spain beat Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win their first title in a decade as they secured the Nations League on Sunday.

The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, leaving the trophy to be settled on spotkicks with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon emerging as the hero.

He saved Croatia’s fourth kick from Lovro Majer giving Spain’s Aymeric Laporte the chance to win the shootout but he hammered the ball against the bar.

Article continues after advertisement

Simon then saved again from Bruno Petkovic to hand Spain a second chance to win, which Dani Carvajal took with a chipped finish.

Spain’s last title was the 2012 European Championship and the Nations League will help make up for a disappointing World Cup last year where they went out to Morocco in the last-16.