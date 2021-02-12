Sheffield hammered in Premier League clash

Sheffield United’s Premier League survival hopes suffered a significant setback after their 3-nil loss to West Ham this morning.

Declan Rice’s well-executed penalty and Issa Diop’s header put the Hammers in fifth place above Liverpool with a sixth win in 10 top-flight matches.

Substitute Ryan Fredericks added a third deep into stoppage time to give them the win.

Article continues after advertisement

Sheffield United currently is 14 points from safety with 14 games left.

Meanwhile, Chelsea moves back into forth back after beating New Castle 2-nil today.