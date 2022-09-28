Secondary schools football championship starts

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Football Association]

The Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championships kicked off in Lautoka today.

FSSFC Secretary, Bimlesh Kumar says the games are being held at Churchill Park, Central School Ground and Nadovu Park to cater to the number of schools taking part.

Kumar says they are expecting good competition during the three-day tournament but are also weary of the humidity and heat.

Looking at some of the results so far, in the girl’s open grade, defending champions Xaiver College started off strongly beating All Saints Secondary School 3-nil, Nadroga Arya College beat Tavua College 1-nil while Vashist Muni and Sabeto College drew nil-all.

In the boy’s division, U19 defending champions Tavua College stamped their mark beating Nadogo College 2-nil while Xaiver College defeated Vunimono High School 2-nil.

The U-15 grade, Tilak High School defeated Labasa College 1-nil.

The finals will be held on Friday.