Second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle to join Man City in last four

Brentford stunned Newcastle 1-nil to reach their first ever semi-final of a major tournament in the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Frank’s in-form Championship side came into this quarter-final on the back of a 13-match unbeaten run and missed a host of good chances before man of the match Josh Dasilva scored the lone goal of the match with a crisp, left-foot volley after 66 minutes.

It was the breakthrough the Bees merited as they dominated, with Saman Ghoddos hitting the bar and Sergi Canos heading wide with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

Callum Wilson threatened briefly for visitors Newcastle but all the urgency and progressive football came from Brentford, who made six changes from their weekend win over Reading, including leaving the second tier’s top scorer Ivan Toney on the bench against his former club.

In another quarterfinal played this morning, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 4-1 to reach the last four.

It took City just three minutes to take the lead after a Gabriel Jesus goal but the Gunners equalised through Alexandre Lacazette in the 31st minute to take the scores to 1-all at the breather.

Phil Fooden and Aymeric Laporte scored for City in the second half for a 4-1 scoreline.

In tomorrows quarterfinal matches, Stoke City will face Tottenham at 6.30am while Everton will meet Manchester United at 9am.

[Source: BBC]