Sam praises players for dedication

[Source: FOF]

Digicel Fiji Beach Soccer head coach, Jerry Sam has praised his players for their dedication and hard work leading up to the OFC Beach Soccer competition.

Despite limited training time, Sam believes that his team is one to watch in Tahiti.

The team left our shores this morning.

While there are no questions about player dedication, Sam says the challenge is on getting the players to understand that there are some differences between beach soccer and 11-aside football.

“Some of the challenges are the technical ability of the game is what I try to emphasize to make sure they know as beach soccer’s code is different from football and futsal.”

Sam says it’s a big boost to have senior players that play in the Digicel Fiji Premier League be part of the squad.

Notable names in the team include Simione Tamanisau, Bruce Hughes, Gabirieli Matanisiga, Tevita Waranivalu, Rusiate Matarerega, and Merril Nand.

Fiji plays the Solomon Islands in its opening match on August 22nd and Tonga on the 23rd.

Their last pool game will be against Tahiti on August 24th.