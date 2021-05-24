Football
Salah gives Egypt vital win over Guinea-Bissau
January 16, 2022 9:41 am
[Source: Africa Cup of Nations/Twitter]
Mohamed Salah scored the only goal against Guinea-Bissau to kick-start Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign.
But the Pharaohs rode their luck as Mama Balde had a stunning late equaliser for the Djurtus ruled out after a video assistant referee review.
Record seven-time winners Egypt, who lost their Group D opener 1-0 against Nigeria, struck the woodwork three times in a game they largely dominated.
Salah volleyed in with 21 minutes left to secure a crucial victory in Garoua.
The Liverpool forward hit a first-time left-footed effort from the edge of the six-yard box which flew past the outstretched hand of Guinea-Bissau keeper Jonas Mendes.
In the 82nd minute, Balde cut in from the left and curled a shot just inside the right-hand upright, but the forward was adjudged to have fouled Egypt defender Omar Kamal in the build-up.
Egypt keeper Mohamed El Shenawy had to punch away a half-volley from Moreto Cassama in injury time to secure a result which moves the North Africans up to second in the Group D table, three points behind Nigeria but two points ahead of Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.