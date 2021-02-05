Rynal Kumar elected as Ba FA President

Ba Football Association has confirmed Rynal Kumar as its president.

Kumar who was serving the association in an acting position since last April was elected in their Annual Ordinary Congress last night.

He is the son of Rishi Kumar who stepped down as Ba president in March last year.

Jyeshnal Prasad, Lalit Kumar, Ravneet Charan, and Charlene Lockington were also elected vice-presidents of the Ba FA last night.

Ba will take on Labasa in round one of the Vodafone Premier League on the 27th of this month.

However, before Labasa play Ba, they’ll first battle Suva in the Champion vs Champion series next week.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva next Friday and Sunday.

The live commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.