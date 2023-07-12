RPSSA aims to nurture young talents

The Rewa Primary Schools Sports Association is trying its best to foster student growth in sports at the primary school level.

The Association is focusing on developing students in Rewa District, as they believe they have the potential to one day become elite players.

Association President Ravneel Goundar says that the best players will be chosen according to their performance to represent Rewa District at the primary IDC that will take place in Nadroga in August.

Treasurer Jitesh Prasad says they lack financial support from the official bodies.

“It is sad to note that we do not have much support from stakeholders such as Fiji Football and Rewa Football; we do not have any support from them in terms of developing, but I believe that they reap the benefits of the development we do.”

Stop and Shop Supermarket has come on board to support the inter-primary soccer tournament.

Eighteen schools took part in the competition in the under-12 to 14 grades.