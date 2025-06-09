Ronaldo clarifies 'soon' means one or two years before retirement

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Cristiano Ronaldo put a timeline on his cryptic retirement hint, saying he will hang up his boots in “one or two years” after telling the world that he would be retiring soon.

The Portugal forward, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, made his debut as a teenager at Sporting in 2002 and said in an interview that he would retire soon to spend time with his family.

Ronaldo extended his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr until 2027 in June and the 40-year-old Portuguese is also targeting next year’s World Cup, the only major title missing from his trophy cabinet.

With Portugal on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo confirmed the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his swansong on football’s biggest stage.

Ronaldo said he knows he will go down in history as one of the best players ever.

But can his son Cristiano Jr, who is following in his footsteps by playing for the Portugal Under-16 team, be a better player than his father?

