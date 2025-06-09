Rewa women out to extend unbeaten run

Rewa women’s rugby captain Ema Diravuso says her team’s strong start to the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy competition has been a pleasant surprise, as they prepare to face Ovalau in Round 3 today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Diravuso revealed that with most players juggling work commitments, training time has been limited, but faith and teamwork have carried them through.

“We did not expect to be performing well so far due to the fact that most of us are working and we do not have a lot of time to train together. But since God is there everything is easier and we thank Him for everything we have achieved so far.”

Looking ahead to the Ovalau clash, Diravuso says Rewa are determined to improve on their weaknesses and give their best to extend their unbeaten run.

“We’re looking forward to our next game against Ovalau. We will work on our weakness and do our best against them.”

Rewa remain unbeaten after two rounds of the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy.

