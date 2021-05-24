Rewa to host home games at ANZ Stadium

Rewa football may host its Digicel Premier League home matches at the ANZ Stadium.

The Delta Tigers home ground, Ratu Cakobau Park is under construction after sustaining damages during Tropical Cyclone Ana earlier this year.

President Nazeel Buksh says they are in talks with the Nausori Town Council and the Fiji Football Association on holding its home games at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Buksh says if talks do not go in their favor, their home matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium.

Nausori Town Council Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari confirms repairs are underway with hopes of opening the grounds by early next year.

This will however depend on how soon the construction is completed without any issues.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf had earlier stated that if games are to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park, it will be done behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, round seven of the DPL commences this Sunday.

Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

At 4.30pm, Navua battles Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Ba ANZ Stadium 24th October - Sunday 4:30PM Navua - Nadroga Uprising Ground Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park

