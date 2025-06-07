Rewa to face Labasa in Fiji Fact Final

Josaia Sela

Rewa emerged victorious in the second semi-final of the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT after holding hosts Suva to a 1-nil scoreline after an exhilarating match at the HFC Bank Stadium this evening.

Rewa’s breakthrough came in the 35th minute after multiple attempts at goal.

It was none other than Josaia Sela, who headed in a cross-kick from outside the goal box for a 1-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides missed scoring opportunities over the next 15 minutes, heading into the break with the same score line.

A new and improved Suva side came out in the second spell, visiting Rewa’s goal box on a handful of occasions, but was unable to capitalize on countless opportunities.

Suva made some impressive attempts at goal, but Rewa’s keeper, James Do’oro’s reaction time kept them at bay

Suva continued to fight desperately for an equalizer, but Rewa managed to hold on until the final hooter, sending them into the final.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.