Rewa sinks Ba in extra time

AK Plumbing/ Glamada Rewa will face Hyperchem Lautoka in the final of the Digicel Fiji FACT tomorrow at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Rewa defeated Rooster Chicken Ba 3-2 in dramatic fashion with the match forced into extra time.

The Delta Tigers started well netting their first goal, 10 minutes into the highly intense match.

Article continues after advertisement

Policeman and former Ba rep Abbu Zahid did what he does best, finishing off a floating cross by 23-year-old Iowane Matanisiga.

They held on well despite the numerous chances Ba had at goal to keep the scores 1-0 at halftime.

The Men-in-Black dominated possession in the second half but frustration grew as they continued to miss their chances.

Ba did not give up as they continued to search for a goal however Rewa’s defense stood steadfast, holding up to the challenge.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Ba was finally rewarded for their never say die attitude as they were given a penalty when Nabil Begg was fouled inside the box.

Etonia Dogalau did the honors as he netted the equalizer, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The goal didn’t settle well with some Rewa fans as they had to be removed from the premises by Police for stirring trouble among spectators.

The equalizer sent the match into extra time and it was 19-year-old Asivorosi Rabo that restored Rewa’s lead, keeping their title hopes alive.

Rodeck Singh’s men celebrated another goal when Patrick Joseph nailed their third from the penalty spot but celebrations were short-lived when Dogelau pulled one back for Ba.

The high-octane match kept fans at the edge of their seats as both teams took it down the wire but it was Rewa that had the last cheer, holding on to the 3-2 win.

Tomorrow’s final will kick-off at 3pm.