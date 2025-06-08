Rewa legends claim U40s title

The International Veterans Tournament concluded its age-grade finals today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with Rewa Legends emerging victorious in the Under-40s category.

They secured a narrow 1-0 win over Nadi Veterans, claiming the coveted title.

Rewa Legends player and coach Abunesh Kapur says he is satisfied with his team’s performance, stating they delivered on their game plan.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Kapur acknowledged that his attackers had created numerous opportunities and could have extended their lead with more clinical finishing.

Despite this, he remained content with the overall effort and hard work displayed by his players.

In the Over-45s final, Suva Combine Masters also clinched a 1-0 victory against Nasinu Legends, adding another championship to the day’s events.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.