Rewa aims for top spot

Rewa football Coach Rodick Singh believes they have what it takes to move to the top of the Digicel Premier League points table, if the players put in the effort.

Currently in second place with 11 points, the Delta Tigers will need a win over Nadi on Sunday to take over the reins from Lautoka who currently sits at the top with 13.

Singh says they’re working around the clock to ensure that all areas are covered before the match.

“If you look at our team, on paper it is one of the strongest team, but as I said with the talent you need a lot of effort. With a lot of talent around and if you do not put in the effort you won’t be able to move up the ladder and the points table.”

Nadi will host Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Navua will take on Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

