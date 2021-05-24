Football
Rewa aims for top spot
October 21, 2021 4:18 pm
The Rewa football team during one of their training sessions
Rewa football Coach Rodick Singh believes they have what it takes to move to the top of the Digicel Premier League points table, if the players put in the effort.
Currently in second place with 11 points, the Delta Tigers will need a win over Nadi on Sunday to take over the reins from Lautoka who currently sits at the top with 13.
Singh says they’re working around the clock to ensure that all areas are covered before the match.
“If you look at our team, on paper it is one of the strongest team, but as I said with the talent you need a lot of effort. With a lot of talent around and if you do not put in the effort you won’t be able to move up the ladder and the points table.”
Nadi will host Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Navua will take on Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|-
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADI
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|9
|BA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|SUVA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|NAVUA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|NADROGA
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|2