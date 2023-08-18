Reigning champions maintain lead in Veterans Tournament

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans Tournament began with a strong performance from defending champions NZ Lautoka, who secured a 2-0 victory over Legends FC Nadi in the opening match at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Abdul Shameel Ahmed and Salesh Kumar were the goal scorers for the reigning champions.

The second match between JK Nadi Veterans and Nadi Masters ended in a goalless draw.

In the third match, Rewa Masters emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Nasinu Legend, courtesy of a goal from Pita Rabo.

The final match of the day saw NZ Labasa’s Alvin Avinesh score the lone goal to secure a 1-0 win over Rewa Legends.