Real Sociedad hold Inter to goalless draw to secure historic top spot

[Source: Reuters]

Real Sociedad held Inter Milan to a goalless draw this morning to secure the top spot in Champions League Group D, with the visitors progressing to the knockout stages as leaders for the first time.

The LaLiga side arrived unbeaten at the San Siro stadium and already sure of a place in the last 16. They finished on 12 points, the same as Inter, who took second place on goal difference.

“This is sheer joy. You only have to look at all the fans that have come here,” Real midfielder Martin Zubimendi told Movistar.

“At the beginning, this objective (winning the group) was a bit complicated but once we got going we achieved it. It’s incredible.”

Real dominated possession throughout an unexciting first half where they failed to record a single shot on goal. Inter, who had started with a counter-attacking game, squandered their single chance to open the scoring just before the break.

Simone Inzaghi’s side looked more dangerous in the second half as Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez came on to the pitch, but the Argentine was unable to capitalise on his chances in the box.