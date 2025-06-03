RC Manubhai veterans tournament pools drawn

The 2025 veterans tournament will kick off this Thursday at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva, featuring 16 teams across two veteran divisions, Over 40s and Over 45s.

The tournament promises competitive action, with a strong mix of former district and national players taking the field once again.

In the Over 40s division, Group A includes Rewa Masters, Suva Masters, Navua Masters, and Tailevu Naitasiri Veterans. Group B features Rewa Legends, Suva Combined Masters, Nadi Masters, and Nasinu Legends.

The Over 45s division will see My Suva Legends, Nasinu Legends, Rewa Masters, and Lami Legends competing in Group A. Group B includes Suva Combined Masters, Nasinu Masters, Rewa Legends, and Lautoka Veterans.

This year will see a new champion in the Over 45s category, as the defending title holders are not part of the competition.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf says the tournament is more than just about football, it’s a celebration of those who paved the way for the game in Fiji.

“This is a way to give back to former players. All proceedings from the tournament go into an account that is kept aside to support the former players and their families.”

The tournament is expected to draw nostalgic crowds, as fans gather to see some of Fiji’s football greats return to the pitch with pride and passion.

