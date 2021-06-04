Home

Racism intensifies ahead of EURO 2020: Lukaku

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 2:39 pm
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku [Source: goal.com]

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku believes racism in football is at an “all-time high” ahead of the start of the EURO 2020.

Lukaku, who is preparing for Belgium’s opening game of the Euros against Russia on Saturday, has received racial abuse a number of times throughout his football career, notably when he was the subject of monkey chants from fans in 2019.

Today, he thinks abuse towards players is only getting worse.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier this year, former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry deleted his social media accounts following a spate of online racist abuse aimed at Black footballers and what he said was the inability of social media companies to hold users accountable for their actions.

A few weeks after Henry had closed his accounts, English football clubs and governing bodies took part in a three-day social media blackout to protest against abuse.

Over the past week, supporters in England have booed while players took a knee ahead of games against Austria and Romania.

England manager Gareth Southgate said his players are “totally united” on taking a knee and “determined more than ever” to do so throughout the Euros.

When it comes to football’s response to racism, Lukaku also pointed to the formation of the Super League, a proposed restructure of club football in Europe that fell apart as a number of teams withdrew following strong criticism from fans.

His Belgium team are among the favorites to win the upcoming Euros having never won the tournament before.

After finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, Roberto Martinez’s side won all 10 of its qualifying games for the Euros and now prepare to contest a group featuring Finland, Russia and Denmark.

You can watch the Euro 2020 LIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.

[Source: CNN]

