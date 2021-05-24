Pools confirmed for Fiji FACT

Defending Digicel Fiji FACT champions Suva is in pool B for this year’s tournament where they’ll face Ba, Nadroga, Tailevu Naitasiri, and Nasinu.

Pool A have the likes of Nadi, Lautoka, Rewa, Navua and Labasa.

This year’s Fiji FACT will be played over three weekends this year.

The first round of pool games will be held at the ANZ Stadium on May 22nd before heading to Lawaqa Park from the 26th to 29th of May.

The semifinals and final will be held at Lawaqa Park on the 4th and 5th of June and it will also run simultaneously with the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans tournament.

The winner will walk away with $17,000, the runner-up $5,000, and the losing semi-finalists with $2,000 each.