Police step closer to NCC final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The final pool games for the Digicel Fiji National Regional Club Championship will be played at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Police faces Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mega FC at 1pm while Rewa’s Nausori United FC and Greenstar battles at 3pm.

Yesterday Nadroga’s ER PVC Supplies Greenstars FC and Ba’s 4R Electric/VR Builders Rooster Chicken Police FC registered wins on day Ttwo of the competition.

Greenstars walloped Nasinu’s Classy FC 7-0 while Police beat Lami Rangers 5-0.

A win or draw for Police today will see them in the final as winners of Group A.

In Group B, Greenstar needs just a draw against Nausori United while the Rewa club needs a win as the Nadroga team has a better goal advantage.