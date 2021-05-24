Pogba out for another month says Rangnick

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is not expected to return from his groin injury for at least another month.

This is according to the team’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick who adds that it will take up to three or four weeks for Pogba to be fit and return to train with the team.

The midfielder, who has played 13 games this season, suffered the injury while training with France in November.

Article continues after advertisement

The 28-year-old is out of contract at United in June, and is able to sign pre-contract terms with overseas clubs.

United, who are seventh in the Premier League, face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on the 23rd of next month.

[Source: BBC Sport]