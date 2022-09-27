PNG star Dabinyaba to face Fiji

The Fiji Football team [Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys will face a strong Papua New Guinea team today in the first semi-final of the MSG Prime Ministers Cup in Port Villa, Vanuatu.

PNG coach Harrison Kamake has rushed in winger Nigel Dabinyaba into the starting team while midfielder Jacob Sabua has been ruled out following his yellow card against Vanuatu team on Saturday.

Dabinyaba who missed the first two matches due to a passport issue flew in on Sunday to join the team and was accompanied by William Yumb and Sylvester Luke who had similar problems with their passports.

Coach Kamake says Fiji is a very strong team and PNG respects that.

He adds he’s aware of the inclusion of Roy Krishna who played brilliantly against Solomon Island, but his players are all prepared for the game this afternoon at Korman Stadium.

Fiji takes on PNG at 4pm today.