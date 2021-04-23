Players eager to get back on the field

Lautoka football vice-president Abdul Kadar believes with all sporting events shelved, players will be more than eager to get back on the field.

He says all players have been through similar situation last year and are aware of what’s expected of them.

Kadar says the Blues are expected to return from the current lockdown with their fitness up to par as they have been given a training program to follow.

He says while things remain uncertain, it is vital for the players to stay in shape and to be ready for the resumption of the season particularly the DPL.

Kadar says the Blues have a major game scheduled against Labasa and the team needs to maintain its winning momentum.

The two teams will battle in round seven of the league which is scheduled to commence on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.