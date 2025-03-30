Palace beat Fulham to reach FA Cup semis

[Source: Reuters]

Eberechi Eze capped a memorable week with a goal and an assist as a clinical Crystal Palace beat London rivals Fulham 3-0 on Saturday to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The winger, who scored his first England goal on Monday, whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd.

Four minutes later Eze’s left-wing cross was headed in by Ismaila Sarr to put Palace in control of the tie.

Article continues after advertisement

Most of the second half was played in Palace’s half as Fulham tried to respond but the hosts were caught cold again when substitute Eddie Nketiah, a Cup winner with Arsenal in 2020, fired a shot past Bernd Leno in the 75th minute.

While Oliver Glasner’s Palace can look forward to a second Wembley semi-final in four seasons and dream of winning the FA Cup for the first time in the their history, Fulham must console themselves with a push for Europe via the Premier League.

Much of the pre-match talk was about the return of Palace’s leading scorer this season Jean-Philippe Mateta after sustaining a horrible facial injury in the previous round against Millwall.

Mateta wore a mask to protect the ear wound that required more than 20 stitches and his name was sung by Palace’s large and vociferous following. But it was Eze who stole the show.

“We’re confident in ourselves and we know what we can do, we know what we are capable of,” he said.

“It’s games like today where you show the mentality which will get you further in the tournament.“

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.