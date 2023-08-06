Odisha FC welcomes Krishna

Fiji’s football star Roy Krishna received a warm welcome as he joined his new team, Odisha FC, at their training camp in Thailand.

The talented player, who recently signed a year-long deal with Odisha FC, expressed his excitement about joining a competitive and rapidly progressing team.

Hailing from Labasa, Krishna is currently with his teammates as they gear up for the upcoming Durand Cup.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Odisha FC/Facebook]

Having been the top scorer in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) during the 2019-20 season, he shared his anticipation for collaborating with the team’s coach, Sergio Lobera, whom he regards as an excellent mentor.

Krishna had previously represented Bengaluru FC last season before embarking on this new chapter in his career with Odisha FC.