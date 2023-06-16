No entry fee to inspire female footballers

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Great news for all young Kula fans as entries for the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship will be free at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The decision was made aiming to break barriers, empower women in sports, and create an inclusive platform for all young female footballers to showcase their talent and passion for the game.

Fiji Football Association made the decision this afternoon.

Fiji FA is urging fans to come out in numbers and support the Kula’s in their outing.

By removing entry fees, Fiji FA hopes to inspire young female footballers and to generate a supportive and vibrant atmosphere throughout the championship.

Our Fiji Under-19 is in pool B along New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

They open their campaign against New Zealand at 4 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.