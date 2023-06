[Source: Vavel]

Sweden has humbled New Zealand 4-1 in their test match ahead of the Euro Qualifiers.

Despite opening the scoring in just the eighth minute of play, the Kiwis could not keep up to the fast and energetic Sweden outfit.

This is one New Zealand’s biggest defeat in recent years.

In other matches, Serbia defeated Jordan 3-2. Poland won against Germany 1-0 and Colombia overcame Iraq with the same margin.