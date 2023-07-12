New sponsor for BOG

The Fiji Football Association has signed a deal with Ashabhai & Co. Ltd and Future Farm Limited as major sponsors of the Battle of the Giants.

They have signed a three-year deal at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa this morning.

They were boosted with $305,000 for the three years.

The tournament will now be called Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

The pool games are set to kick off from the 11th to the 13th of next month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The semi-final and final will be played on the 19th and 20th of August.