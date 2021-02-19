New inclusions shine in CvC

The first football match after the closure of the transfer window brought out the best in a number of young players and new inclusions during the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Suva’s Shazil Ali and young goalkeeper Atu Naucukidi as well as Labasa’s Marlon Tahioa and Sekove Naivakananumi performed exceptionally well in Friday’s match.

The players stepped up their game and gave some hope to doubtful fans.

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap impressed with Tahioa’s performance says the Solomon Islander plays with so much passion.

“He’s a brilliant player. You know Solomon Islanders are brilliant individuals. Bringing him into the team has given us a morale boost and he fits in to our team really well. I’m proud of his performance.”

Meanwhile, Suva coach Babs Khan says the agility and mental strength of the players will be tested today.

On the upper-hand with an away goal, Khan says they will need to guard up as anything can happen in football.

Can the young players shine again in the second leg?

Only time will tell when the two teams clash again at 3pm today at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.