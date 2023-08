The Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to resume today with the eighth-placed Navua side taking on Labasa at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Navua, who had an impressive outing in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream, will be aiming to secure three points.

Meanwhile, the Babasiga Lions side will be determined to make a strong impression on their home ground.