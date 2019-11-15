National football coaches’ salary to be finalized

Fiji National Sports Commission will be not able to release the full salary of national football Coach Flemming Serritslev.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Sports Commission Chairperson Peter Mazey.

Mazey says they will have to await all legal documents to be released by the Department of Immigration in order to release the funds.

“We are waiting for Immigration to approve that they’re going to let him into the country and work. Once that’s received, yes we do have some funding and I understand that Fiji Football will be assisting in his salary as well.”

Mazey adds Sports Commission and the Fiji Football Association will work together in releasing the full funding once Serristslev work permit is granted.

The Danish national will make his coaching debut during the OFC Nations Cup in June at Auckland, New Zealand.