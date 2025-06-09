Nasinu registers win, Ba holds Navua in EPL

[Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

The Ba football team had to come from behind to hold Navua 1-all in the Extra Premier League at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba.

Navua’s continuous pressure resulted in Peniame Drova opening the account just minutes before half time after the Men in Black failed to clear the ball from their goal line, giving the Saiyad Ali coached-side a 1-0 lead at the breather.

Ba’s Penisoni Tirau equalised in the second half to take atleast one point in front of their home crowd.

In another extra Premier League played today, Nasinu defeated Tavua 5-2 at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbour.

