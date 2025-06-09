Nand plays keeper for tactical power play

[Photo: Supplied]

Following Fiji’s challenging match against the Solomon Islands, Merril Nand reflected on the team’s performance and the surprising tactical shift that saw him take on the goalkeeper’s role.

Fiji lost to Solomon Islands 5-2 last night in their second match of the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena.

Nand described the game as a tough but valuable experience and praised his teammates for giving their all on the court until the final whistle.

Article continues after advertisement

Nand shed light on the strategic decision to move him to the goalkeeper position, explaining that it was a tactical power play to create an extra player on the court and put pressure on the Solomon Islands.

He said that the strategy was successful, as the team managed to score two goals from it.

Fiji will play Tuvalu tonight at 7pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.