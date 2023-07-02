Naizal, Rawaqa joins Suva

Suva football has added two more players to its squad with Mohammed Naizal and Kavai Rawaqa joining them.

Naizal transfers from Tailevu Naitasiri and Rawaqa from Rewa.

23-year-old Naizal has also represented Rewa and Nasinu in the national league before joining the Sky Blues last year.

In 2020, the midfielder played for New Zealand club Drury FC.

Rawaqa helped Rewa clinch the Digicel Fiji Premier League title for the first time last year.

He has extensive experience having played for Labasa and Lautoka in the national league and was part of the national team, making his debut in 2017 during the World Cup Oceania qualifier.

The Whites will be in action this afternoon at 3, facing Tavua at Garvey Park.

In another match also at 3pm, Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park.