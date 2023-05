Nadi emerged victorious after their showdown with Ba in the Muslim IDC yesterday.

Nadi defeated Ba 3-1 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Mohammed Shafin sent the home crowd into a frenzy after he scored a hat-trick in the first-half.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba pulled one back straight after halftime to keep them within reach.

However, their efforts to get back into the game were not enough as time caught up.