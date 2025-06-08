Nadi veterans to face Rewa legends in final

[Photo Credit: FijiFA]

The Nadi Veterans are set to clash with Rewa Legends this afternoon in the Over-40s final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Nadi secured their place in the final with a dominant 3-0 victory over Rewa Legends in their semifinal, where the side showed strong experience and attacking flair.

Rewa Legends, meanwhile, had a tougher path, narrowly defeating Tailevu Naitasiri Veterans in a competitive semifinal.

The Over-40s final is scheduled to kick off at 2 PM.

The match will serve as the exciting curtain-raiser for the main 2025 BiC Fiji FACT final, which features Extra Supermarket Labasa FC against Ajay Trading Rewa FC at 3 PM.

