Football

Nadi Football working on a number of areas

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 22, 2021 5:05 am
NADI FOOTBALL PLAYERS DURING ONE OF THEIR TRAINING SESSIONS [FILE PHOTO]

There’s a number of areas the Nadi Football side have been working on ahead of their Digicel Premier League game with Rewa on Sunday.

Coach Shalen Lal says the team has been preparing for the past two weeks and will give it their best shot this weekend.

“Fitness is second factor for us, first priority is to get them mentally back for football as 5 months is a long break.”

Lal says they also have at least 6 senior players who might miss the match as they are still injured and have yellow cards.

However he says the players will need to step up come game day.

He says other teams have also been affected by the pandemic which means the first game will be equal in terms of preparations.

Nadi will host Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Navua will take on Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

