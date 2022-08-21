Suva fall at home

A Siotame Kubu goal was enough for Nadi to beat Suva 1-nil at their home ground in the last Digicel Premier League today at the HFC Bank Stadium.

It was also Kubu’s first goal for the jetsetters since joining the side in the mid-season transfer window.

The closely contested match ended in a nil-all draw after the first 45 minutes.

Both teams upped the tempo in the second half, with the ‘Green Machine’ adding pressure on the Whites’ defence.

A lovely through pass from Barry Limoki put Kubu into space in the 52nd and the former Labasa striker found the back of the net beating goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva.

The was intense in the last quarter as Suva was feeling the pressure with time running out.

Nadi Coach Viliame Toma says they took advantage of the Suva’s week points, which resulted in the goal.

“Play our soccer and not to play long balls because I know they got experienced players, but they were heavy and couldn’t run today. So keep on playing football and that’s how we scored.”

Several attempts from Suva’s Azariah Soromon and Samuela Drudru proved futile as the visitors walked away with the three points.