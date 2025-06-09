Nabalebale village boy makes it to pro league

Rewa FC’s veteran defender Gabiriele Matanisiga has taken a major step in his football career, signing as Bula Warriors FC’s first official player for the inaugural OFC Professional League.

The 30-year-old Cakaudrove man has spent more than a decade rising through Fiji’s football ranks.

Matanisiga’s journey began at Seqaqa Primary School before he was picked up by Seqaqa FC and later Labasa FC, where he made his early mark, earning accolades such as New Finder of the Tournament (2014) and the BOG Golden Boot (2016).

He moved to Rewa FC in 2017 and became one of the club’s most reliable performers, helping the Delta Tigers secure multiple major titles including the CVC, Fiji FACT, BOG, IDC and back-to-back National League championships.

His consistency also earned him national duties, representing Fiji at the 2015 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and later featuring in several MSG and Pacific Games campaigns.

In 2024, Matanisiga ventured overseas for a season with Wellington Olympic in New Zealand, where he added trophies such as the Charity Cup, Chatham Cup and Central League to his name.

He returned to Rewa in 2025, capping off another strong season with league success, an IDC MVP award, and a Pacific Cup win.

