Musa withdraws CAS appeal, eligibility dispute closed

Aiyaz Mohammed Musa Umarji

Aiyaz Mohammed Musa Umarji has withdrawn his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), officially ending the dispute over his eligibility to hold office within the Fiji Football Association.

Musa had challenged an earlier FFA ruling that disqualified him from contesting elections due to a serious criminal conviction for importing pseudoephedrine.

The FFA has consistently maintained that such an offence breaches the integrity standards expected of football officials.

With the appeal now withdrawn, CAS will only issue an award on costs, and the provisional order that once allowed Musa to contest the May elections has expired.

The FFA confirmed he was never declared elected.

The Association says the decision reinforces the importance of Article 46(6) of its Statutes, which is designed to protect credibility and trust in football governance.

Fiji Football will now review statements and conduct linked to the case, with any potential breaches to be referred to the FFA Ethics Committee.

Despite the disruption caused, the FFA says it remains committed to upholding transparency, ethical leadership, and the integrity of its administration.

